Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The study evaluated whether pain intensity and extent, balance-confidence, functional mobility, and balance (eg, functional reach) are potential risk factors for recurrent falls among adults with a lower-limb amputation.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional study. SETTING: Research laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: Eighty-three adults with unilateral lower-limb amputation that occurred >1 year prior (26 transfemoral- and 57 transtibial-level amputation; 44.6% women; 51.8% traumatic cause of amputation; N=83). INTERVENTION: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Participants reported on the number of falls in the past year, as well as pain intensity in the low back, residual, and sound limbs. Balance-confidence (per the Activities-Specific Balance-Confidence Scale [ABC]), functional mobility (per the Prosthetic Limb Users Survey of Mobility ([PLUS-M]), and balance (per the Functional Reach and modified Four Square Step Tests) were obtained.



RESULTS: After considering non-modifiable covariates, greater extent of pain, less balance-confidence, worse self-reported mobility, and reduced prosthetic-side reach were factors associated with recurrent fall risk. Adults reporting pain in the low back and both lower-limbs had 6.5 times the odds of reporting recurrent falls as compared with peers without pain. A 1-point increase in ABC score or PLUS-M T score, or 1-cm increase in prosthetic-side reaching distance, was associated with a 7.3%, 9.4%, and 7.1% decrease in odds of reporting recurrent falls in the past year, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Of the 83 adults, 36% reported recurrent falls in the past year. Presence of pain in the low back and both lower-limbs, less balance-confidence, worse PLUS-M score, and less prosthetic-side reaching distance were identified as modifiable factors associated with an increased odd of recurrent falls.

Language: en