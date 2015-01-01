|
Citation
Maheshwari V, Basu S. Cureus 2023; 15(11): e49601.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
38161911
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Sarcopenic obesity (SO) is a medical and functional state characterized by the coexistence of excessive adipose tissue and sarcopenia inside an individual. Recent epidemiological studies suggest a rising prevalence of SO in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) probably due to the conducive environment resulting from adipose tissue dysfunction and muscle wasting accelerated by insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and altered protein metabolism. Individuals with SO may have higher risk of experiencing falls, frailty, and disabilities due to compromised musculoskeletal integrity, gait abnormalities, and reduced functional capacity. The primary study objective was to determine the prevalence and predictors of SO among older adults with a history of DM. The secondary objective was to assess the association of falls, frailty, and functional disability with SO in patients with DM.
older adults; frailty; falls; diabetes; functional impairment; sarcopenic obesity