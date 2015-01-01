Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sarcopenic obesity (SO) is a medical and functional state characterized by the coexistence of excessive adipose tissue and sarcopenia inside an individual. Recent epidemiological studies suggest a rising prevalence of SO in patients with diabetes mellitus (DM) probably due to the conducive environment resulting from adipose tissue dysfunction and muscle wasting accelerated by insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, and altered protein metabolism. Individuals with SO may have higher risk of experiencing falls, frailty, and disabilities due to compromised musculoskeletal integrity, gait abnormalities, and reduced functional capacity. The primary study objective was to determine the prevalence and predictors of SO among older adults with a history of DM. The secondary objective was to assess the association of falls, frailty, and functional disability with SO in patients with DM.



METHODOLOGY: This cross-sectional study analyzed data from the nationally representative Longitudinal Aging Study in India (LASI) Wave 1, focusing on individuals aged 60 and above, with an emphasis on diabetes. SO was assessed using the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia criteria. Propensity score matching (PSM), logistic regression, and mediation analysis were used to explore relationships between diabetes, SO, and health outcomes (falls, frailty, and disabilities).



RESULTS: Among 31,902 participants aged 60 and above, 14.26% had diabetes, and 17.67% of those with diabetes exhibited SO. Female gender (aOR = 2.63) and urban residence (aOR = 1.40) were significantly associated with higher odds of SO in individuals with diabetes. PSM analysis revealed a 9.0% higher likelihood of SO in older adults with DM than those without DM. SO was further linked to increased risk of falls, frailty, and various levels of activities of daily living (ADL) and instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) disabilities, with significant mediation effects ranging from 3.67% to 45.81%.



CONCLUSIONS: Diabetes substantially increases the risk of SO and associated functional disability with the risk of falls in older adults. Standard diabetes care should integrate health promotion especially nutrition to mitigate the risk of SO-linked functional disability and falls.

