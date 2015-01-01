Abstract

Recent years have elucidated that trafficking in the pediatric population constitutes a broader pattern of child maltreatment. Given the inconsistent engagement with the medical system that trafficked youth can experience, there is growing advocacy promoting streamlined provision of specialized services. One innovative example includes the Adolescent Protection Collaborative (APC) launched at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in 2021. The APC was conceptualized to serve the overlapping populations of youth impacted by sex trafficking victimization and child welfare involvement. In an effort to consolidate care and address a range of needs across the biopsychosocial spectrum, the APC brought together a child abuse pediatrician, adolescent medicine physician, and social worker to provide coordinated, real-time care during each clinic visit. It is hoped that the APC may represent a novel approach to balancing the medico-legal aspects of trafficking aftercare with the youth-empowering features of adolescent medicine and social care.

