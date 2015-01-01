Abstract

Landslides are one of the most extensive and destructive geological hazards on the globe. Tripura, a northeastern hilly state of India experiences landslides almost every year during monsoon season causing casualties and huge economic losses. Hence, it is required to assess the landslide susceptibility of the area that would support short- and long-term planning and mitigation. The analytic hierarchy process (AHP) integrated with geospatial technology has been adopted for landslide susceptibility mapping in the state. Eight influencing factors such as slope, lithology, drainage density, rainfall, land use land cover, distance from rivers and roads, and soil type were selected to map the landslide susceptibility. Landslide susceptibility index (LSI) was found to vary from 6.205 during monsoon to 1.427 during post-monsoon season. The LSI values were classified into very high, high, moderate, low, and very low susceptibility. Landslide susceptibility maps for three different seasons, namely, pre-monsoon, monsoon, and post-monsoon, were prepared. The study showed that most of the areas of the state come under very low to moderate landslide susceptibility zones. Around 73.2% area of the state is found to be under low landslide-susceptible zones during the pre-monsoon season, around 62% area is prone to landslides with moderate susceptibility during the monsoon season, and 68.5% area comes under landslides with low susceptibility zones during the post-monsoon season. The results of this study may be referred to the engineers and planners for the assessment, control, and mitigation of landslides and the development of basic infrastructure in the state.

