Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The functional burden of vertigo, dizziness, and balance problems (VDB) might depend on the personality traits of the patients affected. The aim of this study thus was to investigate the impact of self-efficacy, risk attitudes, and time preferences on functioning in older patients with VDB before and after treatment in a specialized tertiary care center.



METHODS: Data for this study was obtained from the MobilE-TRA2 cohort study, conducted at a specialized tertiary care center in Germany. Patients aged 60 and older were assessed during their initial stay at the care center and 3 months later, using self-administered questionnaires. Self-efficacy was measured on a scale from 1 (very low) to 5 (very high). Health-related risk attitudes were inquired using an 11-point scale. Time preferences were measured by evaluating patients' willingness to postpone a reward in favor of a greater benefit on an 11-point Likert scale. Functioning was evaluated using the Dizziness Handicap Inventory, representing functional, emotional, and physical aspects of functional disability caused by VDB. Mixed-effects regression models were used to analyze the association between the selected personality traits and functioning over time. Interaction terms with time were incorporated for each personality trait, enabling the assessment of their influence on functioning 3 months following the initial observation period.



RESULTS: An overall of 337 patients (53% women, median age at baseline = 70 years) were included. Patients with higher self-efficacy (Beta = -3.82, 95%-CI [-6.56; -1.08]) and higher willingness to take risks (Beta = -1.31, 95%-CI [-2.31; -0.31]) reported better functioning during their initial visit at the care center. Self-efficacy significantly predicted functioning after 3 months for overall functioning (Beta = -4.21, 95%-CI [-6.57; -1.84]) and all three domains.



CONCLUSION: Our findings suggest that patients with high self-efficacy and high willingness to take risks may exhibit better coping mechanisms when faced with the challenges of VDB. Promoting self-efficacy may help patients to better manage the duties accompanying their treatment, leading to improved functioning. These insights may inform the development of personalized treatment aimed at reducing the functional burden of VDB in older patients.

