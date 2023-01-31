Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal and self-injurious-related behaviors (SSIRBs) are a serious public health challenge in China. However, a comprehensive systematic review of psychosocial interventions for SSIRBs among Chinese adolescents has not been performed. To fill this gap, this systematic review and meta-analysis aimed to examine psychosocial interventions for SSIRBs among Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: Eight international (PubMed, EMBASE, Cochrane Library, ScienceDirect, Clinical Trial, CINAHL, PsycINFO, and Web of Science) and four Chinese (Wanfang, SinoMed, CEPS, and CNKI) databases were searched from inception to 31 January 2023. Data extraction and quality assessment were independently conducted by two groups of researchers. Qualitative synthesis and meta-analysis were both used.



RESULTS: The initial search yielded 16,872 titles. Of the 649 full texts reviewed, 19 intervention articles focusing on SSIRBs met the inclusion criteria. Thirteen out of the 19 included studies involved cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). Seven non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) studies assessing self-injurious behaviors were included (six short-term studies and three long-term studies). Compared with long-term interventions [-1.30 (95% CI: -1.84, -0.76)], short-term psychosocial interventions had a higher standardized mean difference (SMD) value [1.86 (95% CI: -2.72, -0.99)]. Meta-regression showed an inverse relationship between the treatment response and sample size (slope = 0.068, Z = 2.914, p = 0.004) and proportion of females (slope = 1.096, Z = 5.848, p < 0.001). Subgroup analyses showed that compared with the "less than 1 month" group [-0.494 (-0.783, -0.205)], in the "immediate postintervention" group, the pooled estimate was significantly lower [-2.800 (-4.050, -1.550), p < 0.001].



CONCLUSION: Our review systematically summarized the key characteristics and effectiveness of existing psychosocial interventions for SSIRBs among Chinese adolescents. Short-term psychosocial interventions for NSSI were significantly effective in reducing self-injurious behavior scores, especially in the immediate postintervention period. More favorable treatment responses could be observed in both male and small samples.

Language: en