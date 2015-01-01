SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mahamid F, Veronese G, Bdier D. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2023; 10: e79.

(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/gmh.2023.82

38161743

PMC10755377

The current study aimed to develop a context-specific trauma scale in the Palestinian context. The sample of our study consisted of 490 Palestinian adults - 230 males and 260 females. Our scale ended up with 32 items to measure traumatic symptoms in the Palestinian context.

RESULTS of exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis revealed a stable construct of a five-factor structure of the Palestinian specific-context trauma: (1) re-experiencing trauma, (2) avoidance and numbing, (3) hyperarousal, (4) somatic symptoms and (5) psychological symptoms. Reliability of the scale was further established by assessing the test-retest and internal consistency of all subscales. Convergent validity for the context-specific trauma scale was conducted by testing the association between the scale and two existing measures - the WHOQOL-BREF and the Impact of the Event Scale (IES-R). We recommend using our scale in empirical studies incorporating spoken or written disclosure about traumatic experiences. The scale should also be considered when working with clinical and non-clinical groups who have experienced politics-related trauma.


context-specific trauma; military violence; Palestine; political trauma; test development

