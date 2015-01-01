|
BACKGROUND: High-pressure injection injuries to the hand have been reported in both the community and industrial setting with varying levels of severity. However, there are little epidemiologic data regarding the prevalence of pressure-injection injuries. The purpose of this study is thus to describe trends in emergency department (ED) encounters associated with pressure injection injuries, thereby informing potential investments in research and education for these injuries.
finger injury; hand injury; high pressure injury; high pressure injury epidemiology; injection injury; paint injury; pressure washer; pressure-injection; summer hand injury