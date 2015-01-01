Abstract

BACKGROUND: High-pressure injection injuries to the hand have been reported in both the community and industrial setting with varying levels of severity. However, there are little epidemiologic data regarding the prevalence of pressure-injection injuries. The purpose of this study is thus to describe trends in emergency department (ED) encounters associated with pressure injection injuries, thereby informing potential investments in research and education for these injuries.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS), a nationally representative database of all ED encounters, was queried for all high-pressure injection injuries from 2012 to 2021. Patient demographic and injury data were collected and analyzed to describe trends in incidence, patient demographics, and sequelae of hand injury associated with an ED encounter for a pressure injection-related injury.



RESULTS: There were an estimated 15 307 (95% confidence interval: 15 051-15 562) high-pressure injection hand injuries from 2012 to 2021. Injuries were more frequent on weekends with the highest incidence on Sundays (18.9%) and Saturdays (18.0%) and during late spring and summer months (58.6%), with peak incidence occurring in May (16.8%). High-pressure paint injuries demonstrated a significantly higher rate of infection (23.7% of injuries) than pressure washer injuries (3.7%); however, pressure washer injuries were much more common overall (90% vs 10%).



CONCLUSION: High-pressure injection injuries to the hand and upper extremity represent a particularly concerning injury mechanism. Prompt recognition and proper management are crucial for improving outcomes. People that utilize pressure washers for household projects should be aware of the risks associated with these machines and utilize proper safety techniques.

