Manjula M, Roopesh BN, Bhaskarapillai B, Mendon GB. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2023; 32(2): 302-308.
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Industrial Psychiatry of India)
38161444
BACKGROUND: Depression and suicide are among the most prevalent mental health problems among the adolescents in India. However, help seeking is very poor due to lack of knowledge on mental health among youth and significant individuals in their life. Imparting knowledge to teachers becomes important as youth spend most of their time in the educational set up. The present study aimed at examining the effect of mental health literacy on depression and suicidal behaviours on knowledge, attitudes and help facilitation of teachers.
Attitude; knowledge; high school teachers; mental health literacy; youth depression and suicides