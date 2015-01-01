Abstract

Cannabis use has been stated as a causal risk factor for the occurrence of schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. There is a dearth of literature stating the association of cannabis with bipolar disorder. This review aimed to find the repercussion of cannabis use on the onset of the first episode of bipolar disorder and the worsening of the symptoms in pre-existing illness. A thorough systematic review of the existing literature was carried out using the PRISMA guidelines. PubMed, Medline, EMBASE, SCOPUS, and Google-scholar databases were searched for studies fitting our study's inclusion and exclusion criteria. A total of 25 studies were included in the systematic review and out of these 25 studies, five prospective studies met the inclusion criteria for the primary outcome meta-analysis. A total sample of 13,624 individuals was included in these five studies. A fixed effect model was used in the meta-analysis of these five studies and it revealed an association between cannabis and bipolar disorder with an effect size of 2.63 (95% CI: 1.95-3.53) (heterogeneity: chi² = 3.01, df = 3 (P = 0.39); I(²) = 0%). Our findings propose that cannabis use may precipitate or worsen bipolar disorder. This highlights the importance of the detrimental effect of cannabis use on bipolar disorder and the need to discourage cannabis use in the youth culture. High-quality prospective studies are required to delineate the effect of cannabis use on bipolar disorder.

