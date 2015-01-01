Abstract

There is good evidence to suggest that high prevalence of depression and anxiety in the postpartum period. However, very few studies have focused on antenatal depression and anxiety disorders and their associated risk factors. Further, there are only a handful of studies from India on common antenatal mental health disorders. With this background, we reviewed the existing evidence on antenatal depression and anxiety from the studies conducted in Indian pregnant women during the antenatal period and to explore the associated risk factors. All the major databases were searched systematically for English language studies on prevalence and risk factors for antenatal depression and anxiety in Indian pregnant females, published during the period January 2000 to May 2022. Quality assessment of studies was done with the modified version of Newcastle Ottawa Scale for cross-sectional studies. We found the overall prevalence of antenatal depression was ranged from 3.8% to 65% and antenatal anxiety from 13 to 55%. The most relevant risk factors associated with antenatal depression and anxiety during pregnancy were preference to have a male child, intimate partner violence, history of abortions, marital conflict, poor relationship with the husband/in-laws and lack of social support. To conclude, the systematic review suggests that depressive and anxiety disorders are quite common in Indian pregnant women in antepartum period with varying prevalence depending on various settings and scales used. Steps should be taken to promote obstetricians for regular mental health screening during the antenatal visits and prompt referral to mental health professionals when suspected.

Language: en