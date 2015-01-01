Abstract

BACKGROUND: Investigating the core component of social cognition, known as the theory of mind (ToM), becomes imperative in patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) as they may present with social cognitive deficit-related disability interfering with patients' functional and behavioral status. AIMS: This study aimed to investigate the neurocognitive and behavioral predictors of the ToM in patients with traumatic brain injury (PtTBI). SETTINGS AND DESIGN: Thirty PtTBI and 30 healthy controls (HCs) were assessed on a set of tasks.



METHODS AND MATERIAL: The assessment included ToM tasks (cognitive and affective, verbal and nonverbal, and first-order and second-order) along with various neuropsychological (NP) assessments to explore their memory, executive functioning, and intelligence. Further, TBI participants also underwent behavioral and functional outcome measures using the Functional Status Examination (FSE) and the Neurobehavioral Rating Scale (NBRS). STATISTICAL ANALYSIS: The obtained data were analyzed using descriptive statistics and regression analyses.



RESULTS: Findings confirmed ToM deficit across all modes of ToM tasks in PtTBI and implicated the role of executive function and working memory in the expression of ToM in this group. While cognitive faux pas (FPC) and first-order false belief together could explain poor performance on NBRS, the nonverbal ToM task predicts functional outcome in PtTBI.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings have practical implications as they promote cognitive remediation intervention focused on restoring ToM, which may improve functional limitations and resulting disability in PtTBI.

