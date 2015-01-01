|
Jha M, Sharma V, Anthony A. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2023; 32(2): 402-409.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Industrial Psychiatry of India)
DOI
PMID
38161477
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Investigating the core component of social cognition, known as the theory of mind (ToM), becomes imperative in patients with moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury (TBI) as they may present with social cognitive deficit-related disability interfering with patients' functional and behavioral status. AIMS: This study aimed to investigate the neurocognitive and behavioral predictors of the ToM in patients with traumatic brain injury (PtTBI). SETTINGS AND DESIGN: Thirty PtTBI and 30 healthy controls (HCs) were assessed on a set of tasks.
traumatic brain injury (TBI); Functional outcome; neurocognitive predictor; neuropsychological (NP) predictor; theory of mind (ToM)