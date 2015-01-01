|
Meheli S, Bhola P, Murugappan NP. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2023; 32(2): 288-296.
38161478
BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) typically begins during adolescence and the process of treatment and recovery can be challenging. We examine NSSI through the lens of the Transtheoretical Model of Change, a framework that views the process of change as five stages, with differing degrees of readiness to change.
Language: en
recovery; Non-suicidal self-injury; readiness to change; self-injury; transtheoretical model of change