Meheli S, Bhola P, Murugappan NP. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2023; 32(2): 288-296.

(Copyright © 2023, Association of Industrial Psychiatry of India)

10.4103/ipj.ipj_210_22

38161478

PMC10756600

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) typically begins during adolescence and the process of treatment and recovery can be challenging. We examine NSSI through the lens of the Transtheoretical Model of Change, a framework that views the process of change as five stages, with differing degrees of readiness to change.

METHODS: Thirty participants, both adolescents and young adults (14 to 35 years), were recruited from a tertiary care neuropsychiatric hospital. The participants were predominantly female and had self-injured at least once in the last year. They completed the Inventory of Statements about Self Injury, the University of Rhode Island Change Assessment and the Reasons to Stop Self-Injury Questionnaire.

RESULTS: Seventy-three percent were in the contemplation stage with respect to their readiness to change, while the rest were in the pre-contemplation stage. Participants endorsed a range of vulnerability and resilience related reasons to stop injuring; reasons related to self-efficacy, the addictive nature of NSSI, self-efficacy and impact on interpersonal relationships were prominent levers for the recovery process. Preliminary trends indicated that participants in the contemplation stage endorsed reasons to stop self-injuring more strongly than those in pre-contemplation.

CONCLUSION: The findings carry implications for assessment, the amplification of reasons for recovery and individualized interventions to support the recovery process with individuals who engage in NSSI.


recovery; Non-suicidal self-injury; readiness to change; self-injury; transtheoretical model of change

