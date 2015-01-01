Abstract

BACKGROUND: Adolescence is the most complex stage of development that causes the greatest difficulties in their life because of frequent physical and emotional issues including deviated character and behavioral disorders.



AIM: This descriptive comparative study was intended to compare self-esteem between heinous and non-heinous male delinquent adolescents residing in observation homes.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A quantitative research approach with a non-experimental descriptive comparative design was adopted. One hundred and seventy-nine male delinquent adolescents (Heinous = 74, Non-Heinous = 105) residing in two observation homes were selected by convenience sampling technique based on the type of crime committed. The standardized Rosenberg's self-esteem scale was used to collect the data.



RESULTS: We analyzed the data with Chi-square for homogeneity of sample characteristics, an independent t test for comparison of self-esteem between groups, an independent t test, one-way ANOVA for the association, and stepwise regression for predictors. There was a statistically significant difference in self-esteem between groups, a significant association of self-esteem with age and duration of stay in the heinous group and with the father's education in the non-heinous group, and the father's education, mother's occupation, substance use, and order of birth had predicted the self-esteem in non-heinous group.



CONCLUSION: The study concluded that self-esteem significantly varied between heinous and non-heinous group delinquents. This study is the first of its kind and provided initial evidence by filling the gap in the literature to understand the difference in the level of self-esteem among delinquent adolescents according to the type of crime committed.

Language: en