|
Citation
|
Messer J, Tzartzas K, Marion-Veyron R, Cohidon C. Int. J. Public Health 2023; 68: e1606368.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38162336
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the prevalence of the most common mental health symptoms in a large primary care patient population and characterized their determinants.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Cross-Sectional Studies; mental health; Prevalence; Depression; depression; anxiety; *Mental Health; *Sleep Wake Disorders; general practitioners; primary care; Primary Health Care; Switzerland/epidemiology