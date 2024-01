Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) poses a threat in developmental ages, yet there is a scarcity of studies on NSSI trends, especially those in emergency departments (ED).



METHODS: The aim of this cross-sectional study is to describe trends in ED visits for NSSI among young people aged between 5 and 19 years in Italy from 2011 to 2021 in Piedmont. From the ministerial ED discharge information system, all occurring NSSIs were identified by medical report and/or ICD9CM code and reported as a population rate and a visit rate on all ED requests.



RESULTS: The general rate of ED visits remained stable, with around 210,000 (55% males) visits each year, along the whole period from 2011 to 2019, then halved during 2020 and 2021. The NSSI population and visits rates increased from 2013, peaking in 2019 at a rate of around 25 and 23 NSSI visits (girls) and 76 and 69 NSSI (boys) per 100,000 ED visits. In 2020 and 2021, the rate of NSSI visits increased, particularly in girls and among older adolescents.



CONCLUSION: The gradual increase of NSSI over the last decade is a rising public health issue, which deserves wider attention to ensure early detection and prevention.

Language: en