Abstract

BACKGROUND: It is estimated that up to 50 % of people with bipolar disorder (BD) also have comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). However, little is known about the presentation and treatment of people with this comorbidity.



METHODS: Data from 577 individuals diagnosed with bipolar disorder participating in the Heinz C. Prechter Longitudinal Study of BD were explored at baseline, year two and four. Three trauma groups were created: (i) one trauma (n = 75), (ii) multiple traumas (n = 417), and comorbid PTSD (n = 85). Measures of depression, mania, sleep, number of hospitalisations, suicide attempts, and medication use were analysed using regression modelling to determine differences between the three trauma groups.



RESULTS: There was an increase in depression, mania, and sleep scores and a higher number of hospitalisations in participants with comorbid PTSD compared to those experiencing one trauma. Additionally, increased mania and depression scores were reported in participants experiencing multiple traumas compared to those with one trauma. There was no difference in medication use between those who experienced one trauma compared to those with comorbid PTSD. LIMITATIONS: The trauma groups may include confounding with more participants experiencing PTSD than reported in this study due to screening processes. Additionally, the severity of trauma was not recorded, therefore number of traumas was utilised as a proxy.



CONCLUSION: Comorbid BD and PTSD is associated with worse symptom scores compared to participants reporting one trauma. Clinical implications include the addition of trauma-informed care to clinical settings to identify PTSD to provide appropriate treatments.

