|
Citation
|
Meerwijk EL, Jones GA, Shotqara AS, Reyes S, Tamang SR, Eddington HS, Reeves RM, Finlay AK, Harris AHS. J. Biomed. Inform. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38160758
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Suicide risk prediction algorithms at the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) do not include predictors based on the 3-Step Theory of suicide (3ST), which builds on hopelessness, psychological pain, connectedness, and capacity for suicide. These four factors are not available from structured fields in VHA electronic health records, but they are found in unstructured clinical text. An ontology and controlled vocabulary that maps psychosocial and behavioral terms to these factors does not exist. The objectives of this study were 1) to develop an ontology with a controlled vocabulary of terms that map onto classes that represent the 3ST factors as identified within electronic clinical progress notes, and 2) to determine the accuracy of automated extractions based on terms in the controlled vocabulary.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Natural language processing; Controlled vocabulary; Electronic health records; Psychological pain; Veterans health services