Seidu AA, Duma S, Compton S, Akinyemi A, Randa MB, Owusu-Antwi R, David DS, Chamisa J, Kamusoko S, Darteh EKM, Morenkeji F, Mott J, Bauer S, Dickson KS, Munro-Kramer M. J. Forensic Nurs. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
38165738
AIMS: Addressing sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) in educational settings across the globe, particularly in institutions of higher education, requires strong institutional framework and policy guidelines. Most research about university SGBV policies has focused on high-income countries with little or no recourse to universities in low- and middle-income countries. This policy analysis aims to analyze existing policies related to SGBV from select sub-Saharan African universities to provide guidance on best practices toward addressing SGBV at universities in Africa.
