Abstract

BACKGROUND: In 2019, over 459,000 persons in the United States survived sexual assault, and 21%-26% sought medical treatment. Ideally, trained medical professionals who understand the unique physical and mental health needs of this patient population, such as forensic nurses, would provide care. Yet, the care that forensic nurses and other healthcare providers can offer to sexual violence/abuse survivors is hindered by the lack of understanding of the demographics of those who seek care. With the delineation of highly affected demographic groups, barriers to care can be addressed.



PURPOSE: This study compared rates, demographic characteristics, acuity, and codes for sexual violence/abuse encounters experienced by those patients residing in rural versus urban counties of Kentucky (KY). This included encounters before and after SARS-CoV-2.



METHODS: Deidentified claims data were extracted for patient encounters billed with the International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, Clinical Modification for sexual violence/abuse seen at a university healthcare center serving the Northeastern, Southeastern, and Central regions of KY from October 2015 to February 2021. Analysis comprised descriptive statistics, independent samples t tests, and chi-square tests of association.



RESULTS: Significant demographic differences were identified between the two groups. The mean age of those residing in rural areas was significantly younger than those living in urban areas. Similarly, the percentage of male survivors was significantly higher in the rural population. The racial composition also differed, with higher percentages of survivors being Black and Hispanic in the urban population, relative to rural dwellers.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that rural youth (especially boys aged 10 years and younger) and urban minorities are at a higher risk for sexual violence/abuse in KY when compared with their counterparts (i.e., urban youth and rural minorities).

Language: en