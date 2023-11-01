Abstract

Firearm injuries have become the leading cause of death among American children. Here we review the scope of the problem, and the pivotal role pediatric surgeons have in preventing pediatric firearm injury. Specific methods for screening and counseling are reviewed, as well as how to overcome barriers. Community and hospital resources as well as organizational efforts are discussed. Finally, a path for surgeon advocacy is outlined as is a call to action for the pediatric surgeon, as we are uniquely poised to identify pediatric patients and deliver timely interventions to reduce the impact of firearm violence. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV.

