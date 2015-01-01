Abstract

Death from mechanical asphyxia (DMA) is a common cause of death in forensic pathology. However, due to the lack of biomarkers, the authentication of DMA now relies on a series of non-specific signs, which may cause troubles in the judicial trials, especially when the criminal scene is not fully elucidated. To search for the potential biomarkers for DMA, brain samples of DMA and craniocerebral injury groups were screened by microarray. The obtained mRNAs were validated by animal and human samples. Primary cell culture was conducted to explore the biochemical changes under hypoxia. 415 differentially expressed mRNAs between two groups were discovered. Ten mRNAs were examined in both human and animal samples died of different causes of death. Stanniocalcin-2 (STC2) showed significant down-regulation in DMA samples compared to other groups, regardless of PMI, age, or temperature. Cellular experiments indicated that ROS level peaked after 15-min-hypoxic culture, when the expression level of STC2 was significant down-regulated simultaneously. The ER-stress-related proteins also showed potential connection with STC2. In general, it is indicated that the down-regulation of STC2 may serve as a biomarker for DMA.

