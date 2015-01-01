|
Citation
|
Szórádová A, Hojsík D, Zdarílek M, Valent D, Nižnanský, Kovács A, Hokša R, Šidlo J. Leg. Med. (Elsevier) 2023; 67: e102384.
|
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38159419
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The most common suicide methods vary slightly from country to country, partly related to the availability of effective means. Societal development over the years and especially the advent of the Internet has enabled the sudden spread of new suicide methods. Recently, especially since 2019, intentional sodium nitrite poisoning has appeared on many social networks as an increasingly popular method of suicide. MATERIAL AND METHODS: There was performed a retrospective-prospective study of the autopsy protocols of the Medico-Legal Departments of the Healthcare Surveillance Authority in Slovakia, in a period of 15 years (2008-2022). We performed the analysis of cases of death due to nitrite poisoning, focusing on cases of intentional self-harm. In all selected cases, we present complete information, including photo documentation from the place of death, as well as the results of the performed autopsy and the results of additional laboratory examinations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Cause of death; Methemoglobinemia; Sodium nitrite