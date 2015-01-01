Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The most common suicide methods vary slightly from country to country, partly related to the availability of effective means. Societal development over the years and especially the advent of the Internet has enabled the sudden spread of new suicide methods. Recently, especially since 2019, intentional sodium nitrite poisoning has appeared on many social networks as an increasingly popular method of suicide. MATERIAL AND METHODS: There was performed a retrospective-prospective study of the autopsy protocols of the Medico-Legal Departments of the Healthcare Surveillance Authority in Slovakia, in a period of 15 years (2008-2022). We performed the analysis of cases of death due to nitrite poisoning, focusing on cases of intentional self-harm. In all selected cases, we present complete information, including photo documentation from the place of death, as well as the results of the performed autopsy and the results of additional laboratory examinations.



RESULTS: We did not record any fatal cases of unintentional, accidental consumption of sodium nitrite in Slovakia, nor any fatal cases of homicidal poisoning by this substance. However, there were three cases of intentional self-harm (completed suicide) by sodium nitrite poisoning (in 2019, 2020 and 2022).



CONCLUSIONS: The correct diagnosis of the cases of sodium nitrite poisoning deaths is possible only based on evaluating all the information obtained, a thorough examination of the body and the crime scene, and the correct interpretation of the findings found during a subsequent autopsy and the results of the toxicological analysis.

