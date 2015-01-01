|
Tassoni G, Cippitelli M, Scendoni R, Froldi R, Buratti E, Cerioni A, Mietti G, Cingolani M. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; 25(2): 110-115.
38165201
OBJECTIVE: Polydrug use has become a frequent pattern of drug consumption in Europe, and this is considered a particularly dangerous risk factor for impaired driving. In Italy, persons whose license has been revoked or suspended due to the use of psychoactive drugs can reapply for a new driving license, depending on the judgment of the relevant local medical committee (CML). To regain a revoked license, offenders must remain drug free throughout an observation period. An important problem with enforcement of impaired driving is recidivism. The aim of the present study is to analyze the influence of polydrug use on driving recidivism.
Humans; Female; Male; Accidents, Traffic; risk factors; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; *Cannabis; *Cocaine; *Criminals; *Recidivism; hair sample; impaired driving; polydrug use; Recidivism