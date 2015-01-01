Abstract

Despite the available evidence identifying the high prevalence rates of potentially traumatic experiences in forensic populations, there is still a lack of evidence supporting the use of suitable assessment tools, especially for young males in custody. For services to identify, support, and offer trauma interventions to this cohort, practitioners require reliable and valid assessment tools. This systematic review (Open Science Framework registration: https://osf.io/r6hbk) identifies those tools able to provide valid, reliable, and comparable data for this cohort. Five electronic databases and gray literature were searched to identify relevant measures. Inclusion criteria: studies of tools to assess for trauma with males aged between 12 and 25 years-old in a custodial setting, any year of publication, and available in English. Exclusion criteria: studies that did not measure psychological trauma or include a standalone trauma scale, or report primary data. A three-step quality assessment method was used to evaluate the methodological quality and psychometric properties of the measures. Fourteen studies were selected for review (which included 12 measures). The studies sampled a total of approximately 1,768 male participants and an age range of 12 to 25 years. The studies reported on various types of psychometric evidence and due to the lack of homogeneity, a narrative synthesis was used to discuss, interpret, and evaluate each measure. The overall quality of the psychometric properties of the measures in this review showed that the currently available instruments for the assessment of trauma with young males in custody is limited but promising.

Language: en