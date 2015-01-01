Abstract

This review focused on literature from the United States evaluating homicide during the perinatal period. It was completed following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) guidelines. Seventeen studies met the criteria for inclusion, including: describing prevalence and risk factors related to homicide deaths of pregnant or postpartum birthing individuals; being conducted in the United States; and being published in English 2007 or later. This review found that homicide is an important contributor to maternal mortality and is a leading cause of death during pregnancy and the postpartum period, especially if an individual is Black and under the age of 30. Future efforts must be made to standardize data collection efforts and resolve nuanced terminology that results in interpretation challenges. The United States should examine maternal deaths through the entirety of the perinatal period and fully invest in violence prevention efforts.

