Abstract

We write to underline the complexity of balancing caregiving work with employment, laying emphasis on the resulting health, socio-economic and personal effects of these roles. In response to this, we offer evidence-based strategies on how undesirable outcomes can be prevented or alleviated among this cohort.



It has been asserted that caregiving work -the unpaid support of people with chronic disease, disability, or frailty -will impact everyone at some juncture; individuals will either actively engage in caregiving work or will need a carer [1]. We consciously refer to the act of caregiving as 'work' because mental and physical resources are exerted; however, it is regrettable that the corresponding financial and social recompense that is societally associated with labor is not awarded [2].



Caregiving is often undertaken alongside employment; evidence from Europe (2017) [3], America (2015-17) [4] and Australia (2019) [5] indicates that at least 50% of those who engage in unpaid care work also participate in employment. Concerningly, caregiving work is not appreciated for its direct economic value, therefore, the rights of those who engage in caregiving work alongside employment are likely to be marginalized; this is despite the additional effort, extended hours, financial pressures, mental and physical health detriments that often result [6, 7]. The day-to-day tasks that caregivers undertake as an adjunct to their employment include, medical advocacy, medication management, providing support with activities of daily living including personal hygiene, nutrition, mobility, transport, home maintenance, financial management, companionship, and health monitoring [8]. These responsibilities are often undertaken without the necessary support services, training, recognition, and financial recompense [8]. Many are ill-prepared for the drawbacks associated with caregiving, which is further compounded by the fact that caregiving may not synchronize harmoniously with employment...

Language: en