Guyton GP, Gould HP. Am. J. Sports Med. 2024; 52(1): NP2.

(Copyright © 2024, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/03635465231210186

38164683

We appreciate the concerns raised in the letter by Mr. Oudmaijer et al and note that we considered many of those same issues when planning our review. The key difference between our approach and the one they propose is a fundamentally different assessment of the heterogeneity of the literature. Studies on injury associated with artificial turf vary according to a vast number of factors. These include...


Language: en

Humans; *Athletic Injuries/epidemiology/etiology; *Knee Injuries; *Leg Injuries/epidemiology/etiology; Lower Extremity/injuries; Poaceae

