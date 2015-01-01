|
Citation
|
Anjali, B RK. Asian J. Psychiatry 2023; 92: e103871.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38160524
|
Abstract
|
Efficiently predicting suicide rates aids resource allocation and response preparedness. This study investigates time-series data with multiple variables to model and forecast suicide events in India. Utilizing official suicide statistics (2001-2021), results highlight the superiority of the multivariate VARMA model over VAR and univariate ARIMA models. This approach uncovers overlooked patterns and a concerning upward trend in future Indian suicide incidents. The research provides insights that aid public health professionals in targeting high-need areas and enhancing readiness and suggests cause-specific preventive strategies to counter this trend.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Public health; Multivariate analysis; Forecasting model; Preventive measures; Suicide rates; Time-series analysis