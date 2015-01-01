Abstract

BACKGROUND: Enhanced responsiveness to social rejection may be a transdiagnostic mechanism through which childhood emotional maltreatment predisposes individuals to interpersonal and mental health problems. To investigate this mechanism, as a first step, more detailed investigations are needed regarding the assumed association of childhood emotional maltreatment with rejection sensitivity in later life.



OBJECTIVE: The present work examines the hypothesis that among different subtypes of childhood maltreatment, in particular forms of emotional maltreatment (emotional abuse and neglect) relate to rejection sensitivity in emerging adults. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: In study 1, 311 emerging adults (18-25 years) participated in a retrospective cross-sectional assessment. In study 2, 78 emerging adults (18-25 years) were included in an experiment (O-Cam paradigm) which involved the experience of social rejection (vs. inclusion).



METHODS: Study 1 investigates whether intensities of childhood emotional abuse and neglect have unique associations with trait rejection sensitivity, when considering all maltreatment subtypes (emotional abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse, emotional neglect, physical neglect) simultaneously. Study 2 examined whether childhood emotional abuse and neglect moderate the experience of social rejection in terms of need depletion, sadness and anger after social rejection (vs. inclusion).



RESULTS: Study 1 indicates that emotional abuse and neglect have unique associations with rejection sensitivity. Study 2 results show that only a higher intensity of emotional abuse has extensive effects on need depletion and sadness after social rejection (vs. inclusion).



CONCLUSIONS: In particular, experiences of childhood emotional abuse may relate to rejection sensitivity in young adulthood.

