Abstract

Ingestion of magnetic foreign bodies in children can present elusively on radiographs, requiring detailed history for accurate intervention guidance. Clustering and the weight of multiple magnets may indicate falsely distal positions in the GI tract.



The ingestion of multiple high-powered magnets by children represents a serious clinical concern, carrying a substantial risk for significant gastrointestinal injury.1 This report discusses a remarkable case involving the ingestion of 195 high-powered magnets by a child, underscoring the complexities and dangers associated with such incidents. The unique nature of magnet ingestion poses significant risks, including the potential for pressure necrosis, perforation, and fistula formation due to magnets attracting each other across bowel walls.2-5 With the increasing global prevalence of pediatric magnet ingestion and the severe gastrointestinal complications that can arise, prompt, and effective management is crucial for patient safety.6



This case exemplifies the diagnostic challenges encountered in pediatric foreign body ingestions, particularly when the cumulative weight of ingested magnets leads to misleading radiographic impressions. Such scenarios can result in a misdiagnosis of the foreign body's location within the gastrointestinal tract, potentially prompting unnecessarily invasive procedures. The successful endoscopic retrieval of this large quantity of magnets not only averted the need for surgical intervention but also highlighted the efficacy of endoscopic techniques in accurately locating and safely extracting ingested foreign bodies, even in substantial numbers. The critical role of vigilant history-taking becomes evident, especially in light of the limitations of radiography. By detailing this complex case of multiple magnetic bead ingestion and its successful endoscopic management, we aim to shed light on the challenges and strategies essential in handling such intricate pediatric emergencies...



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestions

Language: en