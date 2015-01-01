Abstract

Background Interoception refers to the cognitive process of perceiving internal bodily states. This encompasses various physiological indicators, including heart rate fluctuations, stomach distention, internal temperature, hydration levels, sensory input from free nerve terminals in the fascia and muscles, as well as hormonal, stretch, and pain receptors. This study aimed to examine the interoceptive awareness among the general public in Saudi Arabia.



METHODS A cross-sectional online survey was undertaken in Saudi Arabia to investigate the level of interoceptive awareness within the overall population of the country in October 2023. This research used a previously developed questionnaire named the Multidimensional Assessment of Interoceptive Awareness, version 2 (MAIA-2). In a binary logistic regression analysis, the mean interoceptive awareness score of the participants was utilized as the dummy variable to determine the variables that influence interoceptive awareness.



RESULTS A total of 814 participants were involved in this study. Overall, the study participants demonstrated a marginal level of interoceptive awareness with a mean score of 94.3 (standard deviation (SD): 29.3) out of 185 (representing 51.0% of the maximum attainable score). The mean interoceptive score was not consistent across different subscales and ranged between 37.7% and 63.3%. The highest mean interoceptive score was observed for the Trusting subscale (9.5 (SD: 4.5) out of 15) (representing 63.3% of the maximum attainable score for this subscale). The lowest mean interoceptive score was observed for the Not-Distracting subscale (11.3 (SD: 6.9) out of 30) (representing 37.7% of the maximum attainable score for this subscale). Binary logistic regression analysis did not identify any statistically significant difference in the likelihood of having a higher level of interoceptive awareness among the participants based on their demographic characteristics (p>0.05).



CONCLUSION The participants in our research demonstrated a modest degree of interoceptive awareness. The study's results suggest that the participants demonstrated a heightened inclination towards internal experiences rather than being attentive to their bodily sensations. Further investigation is required to examine interoceptive awareness across various cohorts.

