Abstract

OBJECTIVE: In 2022, Pakistan witnessed unprecedented flooding, submerging one-third of the country under-water, ruining millions of houses, taking lives, afflicted injuries, and displacing scores of people. Our study documents not only the public health problems that have arisen due to this natural calamity but also the state of health systems' response.



METHODS: We conducted a qualitative study asking key questions around prevalent health problems, health-care seeking, government's response, resource mobilization, and roadmap for the future. We purposively selected 16 key frontline health workers for in-depth interviews.



RESULTS: Waterborne and infectious diseases were rampant posing huge public health challenges. Disaster mitigation efforts and relief operations were delayed and not at scale to cover the entire affected population. Moreover, a weak economy, poverty, and insufficient livelihoods compounded the tribulations of floods. Issues of leadership and governance at state level resulted in disorganized efforts and response.



CONCLUSIONS: Pakistan is famous for its philanthropy; however, lack of transparency and accountability, the actual benefits seldom reach the beneficiaries. Such climatic disasters necessitate a more holistic approach and a greater responsiveness of the health system. In addition to health services, the state must respond to financial, social, and infrastructural needs of the people suffering from the calamity.

