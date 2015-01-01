Abstract

BACKGROUND: Opioid Agonist Treatment (OAT) combines opioid agonist medications with counseling and therapy for a whole-patient approach to treating opioid use disorder. The war in Ukraine threatened the continuity of care and well-being of individuals receiving OAT. This study aimed to capture patients' experiences accessing OAT during the war in Ukraine to provide insights that can inform and improve the programs that serve them.



METHODS: In October - November 2022, we conducted semi-structured interviews with 17 OAT patients who are peer advocates in the Ukrainian Patient Network VOLNA. All interviews were conducted virtually via Zoom, recorded, and transcribed. Through thematic analysis, we generated codes from the transcripts, iteratively using both inductive and deductive approaches.



RESULTS: The qualitative interviews revealed four themes: 1) 'medication,' focusing on concerns about availability, dosage, and quality of OAT; 2) 'patient barriers,' discussing access challenges for specific patient groups, such as refugees or patients living under the occupation; 3) 'clinic-level challenges,' involving dosing adequacy, treatment continuity, patient volume, and clinician stigma, and 4) 'regulatory inflexibility,' describing uneven implementation of regulations and increased policing to receive OAT during the war.



CONCLUSION: Our study emphasizes the importance of adapting OAT programs in Ukraine to better serve vulnerable patients affected by the war. The Russian invasion has severely disrupted OAT provision, increasing the risks of opioid withdrawal, overdose, and diversion. By understanding patients' experiences, treatment preferences, and barriers to care, OAT programs can provide continuity of care to those in need.

Language: en