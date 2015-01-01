Abstract

The neuroimmunology of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has recently gained recognition as a crucial element in the secondary pathophysiological consequences that occur following neurotrauma. Both immune cells residing within the central nervous system (CNS) and those migrating from the periphery play significant roles in the development of secondary brain injury. However, the precise mechanisms governing communication between innate and adaptive immune cells remain incompletely understood, partly due to a limited utilization of relevant experimental models and techniques. Therefore, in this discussion, we outline current methodologies that can aid in the exploration of TBI neuroimmunology, with a particular emphasis on the interactions between resident neuroglial cells and recruited lymphocytes. These techniques encompass adoptive cell transfer, intra-CNS injection(s), selective cellular depletion, genetic manipulation, molecular neuroimaging, as well as in vitro co-culture systems and the utilization of organoid models. By incorporating key elements of both innate and adaptive immunity, these methods facilitate the examination of clinically relevant interactions. In addition to these preclinical approaches, we also detail an emerging avenue of research that seeks to leverage human biofluids. This approach enables the investigation of how resident and infiltrating immune cells modulate neuroglial responses after TBI. Considering the growing significance of neuroinflammation in TBI, the introduction and application of advanced methodologies will be pivotal in advancing translational research in this field.

Language: en