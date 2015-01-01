Abstract

BACKGROUND: Due to the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, many teenagers are involved in disputes with the law. The conflict made generations suffer for decades. Such children made the mobs; being involved in life-threatening situations and the risk they confront develop psychiatric disorders. As a result of the various tense conditions when applied in multiple anti-social activities, aberrant children sent to correctional homes have to encounter numerous psychological disorders.



AIM: The motive of the study is to explore the level of awareness, availability of services, stigma and obstacles to seeking assistance.



METHOD: Due to the open-ended interview questions and a small sample size of 15 respondents, this study employed a qualitative methodology - a thematic analysis was done.



RESULTS: The findings revealed that, although the stigma is not publicly acknowledged, children who break the law and seek mental health services (MHS) are stigmatised. It was also shown that minor offenders fear that when they receive services provided by the staff of the observation home (OH), there will be a violation of their privacy and fear unforeseen repercussions.



CONCLUSION: Collaborative action must proactively raise appropriate awareness to lessen the stigma linked with mental health problems, especially regarding MHS among these teenagers.



Keywords: Juvenile Justice

