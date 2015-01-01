|
Citation
|
Ahmed MM, John J. Glob. Ment. Health (Camb.) 2023; 10: e81.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38161739
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Due to the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, many teenagers are involved in disputes with the law. The conflict made generations suffer for decades. Such children made the mobs; being involved in life-threatening situations and the risk they confront develop psychiatric disorders. As a result of the various tense conditions when applied in multiple anti-social activities, aberrant children sent to correctional homes have to encounter numerous psychological disorders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; mental health; perception; conflict; post traumatic stress disorder