Abstract

Worldwide new trends of online cyberbullying are emerging that impact on health and are a factor in adolescent suicide. The objective of this study is to know the development of scientific production and to compare the current trends that encompass the concepts of cyberaggression in young people (CAY) and cybervictimisation in young people (CVY). The methodology used in this study was descriptive with a bibliometric analysis on CAY with 481 documents and CVY with 1087 documents, in addition to a co-word analysis of both terms from the years 2017-2021. These data were extracted from the Web of Science database and network maps were made using VOSviewer software. The results show that the terms CAY and CVY were born in 2006 and have had a different evolutionary progression in the scientific literature until 2021, in addition, the area of psychology stands out with more research on other areas, developed countries are the ones that carry out more studies of CAY and CVY and that the term "suicide" is the most prominent term since 2018 from the CVY. Finally, a discussion and conclusion of the results was made, which can serve as a turning point for future lines of research.

