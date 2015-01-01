Abstract

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) diffusion studies have shown chronic microstructural tissue abnormalities in athletes with history of concussion, but with inconsistent findings. Concussions with post-traumatic amnesia (PTA) and/or loss of consciousness (LOC) have been connected to greater physiological injury. The novel mean apparent propagator (MAP) MRI is expected to be more sensitive to such tissue injury than the conventional diffusion tensor imaging. This study examined effects of prior concussion severity on microstructure with MAP-MRI. Collegiate-aged athletes (N = 111, 38 females; ≥6 months since most recent concussion, if present) completed semistructured interviews to determine the presence of prior concussion and associated injury characteristics, including PTA and LOC. MAP-MRI metrics (mean non-Gaussian diffusion [NG Mean], return-to-origin probability [RTOP], and mean square displacement [MSD]) were calculated from multi-shell diffusion data, then evaluated for associations with concussion severity through group comparisons in a primary model (athletes with/without prior concussion) and two secondary models (athletes with/without prior concussion with PTA and/or LOC, and athletes with/without prior concussion with LOC only). Bayesian multilevel modeling estimated models in regions of interest (ROI) in white matter and subcortical gray matter, separately. In gray matter, the primary model showed decreased NG Mean and RTOP in the bilateral pallidum and decreased NG Mean in the left putamen with prior concussion. In white matter, lower NG Mean with prior concussion was present in all ROI across all models and was further decreased with LOC. However, only prior concussion with LOC was associated with decreased RTOP and increased MSD across ROI. Exploratory analyses conducted separately in male and female athletes indicate associations in the primary model may differ by sex.



RESULTS suggest microstructural measures in gray matter are associated with a general history of concussion, while a severity-dependent association of prior concussion may exist in white matter.

Language: en