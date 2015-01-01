|
Citation
|
Gupta S, Soohinda G, Sampath H, Dutta S. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2023; 32(2): 375-379.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Industrial Psychiatry of India)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38161476
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Bullying is an aggressive act with a hostile intent to dominate, abuse, or intimidate an individual(s) with a lesser social or physical power, repeatedly over a period of time. Though bullying can manifest in any social situation, its pernicious presence in the educational institutions has become a source of concern to all stakeholders. With their self-esteem and world view entwined in cyberspace, the present generation of young adults derive their social status and self-worth through affirmations through the internet via social networking sites. Cyberspace is an ideal environment for bullies as it is relatively anonymous, allows the participation of a large audience, and is almost impossible to supervise.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Anxiety; depression; coping; cyberbullying; cybervictimization