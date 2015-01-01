Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Bullying is an aggressive act with a hostile intent to dominate, abuse, or intimidate an individual(s) with a lesser social or physical power, repeatedly over a period of time. Though bullying can manifest in any social situation, its pernicious presence in the educational institutions has become a source of concern to all stakeholders. With their self-esteem and world view entwined in cyberspace, the present generation of young adults derive their social status and self-worth through affirmations through the internet via social networking sites. Cyberspace is an ideal environment for bullies as it is relatively anonymous, allows the participation of a large audience, and is almost impossible to supervise.



AIM: To estimate the extent, coping resources, and psychological impact of cyberbullying among Indian college students.



METHODOLOGY: This cross-sectional study was carried out among undergraduate medical students of Sikkim. Cyberbullying, cybervictimization, coping strategies used by students, self-esteem, and levels of depression, anxiety, and stress were estimated using standardized self-report scales.



RESULTS: Out of 213 medical students, more than half of the college students (60.6%) were victims of cyberbullying. Coping strategies commonly used by cybervictims were technical coping, support from friends, and assertively confronting the bully online. Victims of cyberbullying had significantly more depression, anxiety, stress, and lower self-esteem (p values <0.05) compared to students who did not experience cyberbullying.



CONCLUSION: This study illuminates the extent and nature of cyberbullying among Indian medical students. The negative mental health consequences of cyberbullying are worrying. Mental health professionals and stakeholders need to create an awareness and formulate strategies to combat cyberbullying in colleges.

