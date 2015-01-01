Abstract

The risk factors for intrusive or problematic sexual behavior in a specific population, including abused or clinically referred children, have been occasionally explored. However, sexual behaviors broadly in the general population have not been investigated. This study aimed to determine whether child characteristics, exposure to trauma, family factors, and exposure to sexuality, which were proposed as predictors of sexual behavior problems in previous studies, significantly affected the general sexual behaviors of children under 10 years in the Korean population. The parents of 652 children aged 3-9 years in a Korean community completed questionnaires, including the Child Sexual Behavior Inventory, the Korean version of the Child Behavior Checklist, Trauma Symptom for Young Children, the Korean version of the Family Inventory of Life and Change, the Dysfunctional Parenting Scale, and exposure to trauma and sexuality. Regression analysis indicated that children's age, externalizing behavior problems, post-traumatic symptoms, exposure to trauma, and exposure to sexuality were significant predictors of overall sexual behaviors. Therefore, it may be helpful to explore trauma and exposure to sexuality even to understand a child's general sexual behavior. In addition, psychoeducation can help parents monitor and reset family boundaries and sexual exposure that can affect children's sexual behavior.

Language: en