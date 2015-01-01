SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Henderson LS. J. Health Soc. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/00221465231214830

PMID

38158847

Abstract

On average, incarcerated people have higher rates of poor health, mental illness, and histories of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than the general population. This mixed-methods analysis examines the relationship between ACEs and poor adult health among a sample of formerly incarcerated people. The quantitative analysis (N = 122) shows childhood adversity is associated with various health conditions in adulthood, although the strength of this relationship varies by the kinds of ACEs respondents encountered. The qualitative analysis of life history timelines (N = 42) reveals two pathways relating ACEs to poor health and legal system involvement: (1) violence and victimization and (2) drug use as a coping mechanism. Unaddressed mental health challenges in the aftermath of adversity emerged as an important precursor to both pathways. Prisons lack a meaningful consideration of these early life events and the social structures that result in the high rates of vulnerable people in its care.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; victimization; adult health; adverse childhood experiences; incarceration

