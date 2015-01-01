|
Dudziński, Czyżewski, Kubiak T, Milczarczyk T. Med. Pr. 2023; 74(6): 469-477.
(Copyright © 2023, Panstwowy Zaklad Wydawnictw Lekarskich)
38160420
BACKGROUND: The profession of a firefighter is fraught with a significant risk of injuries. Firefighters operate in hazardous zones to mitigate threats and combat fires. Aim of work is to evaluate the accident rate of the officers of the Polish State Fire Service in connection with their service, considering direct participation in rescue operations, and other official duties between the years 2015-2022. MATERIAL AND METHODS: An 8-year analysis was conducted from reports covered the number of accidents, the number of injured firefighters, the age of the officers, the circumstances of the event, and the type and location of the injury. This includes fire and rescue operations, exercises, training, official trips, sports activities, and technical work related to equipment.
Adult; Humans; injuries; accidents; Exercise; interventions; *Accidents, Occupational; *Firefighters; fire and rescue operations; health hazards; Occupations; Poland/epidemiology; state fire service