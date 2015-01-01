SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barron E, Jeffries A, Pelton S, Vogel K, Byrne BJ. NeoReviews 2024; 25(1): e60-e65.

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)

10.1542/neo.25-1-e60

38161183

A 33-year-old gravida 2, para 1-0-0-1 woman at 36 weeks and 4 days' gestation was brought to the emergency department by ambulance with multiple stab wounds to her back and abdomen after having been assaulted at home with a knife by her teenage son. Upon arrival at the level I trauma center, her Glasgow Coma Scale score was 15 (fully conscious)....


Humans; Female; Pregnancy; *Abdominal Injuries/diagnosis; *Fetal Diseases; *Pregnancy Complications/diagnosis

