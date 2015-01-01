Abstract

A 33-year-old gravida 2, para 1-0-0-1 woman at 36 weeks and 4 days' gestation was brought to the emergency department by ambulance with multiple stab wounds to her back and abdomen after having been assaulted at home with a knife by her teenage son. Upon arrival at the level I trauma center, her Glasgow Coma Scale score was 15 (fully conscious)....

