Barron E, Jeffries A, Pelton S, Vogel K, Byrne BJ. NeoReviews 2024; 25(1): e60-e65.
(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)
38161183
A 33-year-old gravida 2, para 1-0-0-1 woman at 36 weeks and 4 days' gestation was brought to the emergency department by ambulance with multiple stab wounds to her back and abdomen after having been assaulted at home with a knife by her teenage son. Upon arrival at the level I trauma center, her Glasgow Coma Scale score was 15 (fully conscious)....
Language: en
Humans; Female; Pregnancy; *Abdominal Injuries/diagnosis; *Fetal Diseases; *Pregnancy Complications/diagnosis