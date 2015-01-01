|
Citation
|
Evans A, Benedetti MH, Chang G, Shoots-Reinhard B, Chen Z, Smith GA, Zhu M. Traffic Injury Prev. 2024; 25(2): 133-137.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38165202
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Those who study motor vehicle crashes may rely on counts of licensed drivers to estimate crash, injury, or fatality rates. These counts may be obtained from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration's (FHWA) annual Highway Statistics Series or directly from state driver licensing agencies. However, previous studies have questioned the accuracy of these counts provided by the FHWA.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Driver licensing; Databases, Factual; *Automobile Driving; *Accidents, Traffic; driver fatality; driving data quality; exposure estimation; Government Agencies; Licensure