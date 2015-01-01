Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims to investigate comparative severity analysis of motorized two-wheeler (MTW) crashes based on drivers' liability using police-reported a crash data base.



METHODS: Using crash data from 2016 to 2020, this study examines and analyses the key factors affecting the severity of MTW injuries in Dehradun. For analysis, the ordinal logistic approach is used because severity levels are attributed with natural ordering. Differentiating from past studies, this research distinguished between collisions in which MTW crashes were considered as first party (crash in which MTW rider is accountable) and second person (crash in which MTW rider is a victim).



RESULTS: Result suggests that age, pillion passenger, type of collision, road network, and impacting vehicle increase the seriousness of a crash in both cases. However, crash day, crash time, and light condition were found to be significant in the case of second-party crashes. Similarly, crash seriousness tends to decrease in first-party crashes, whereas it increases in the context of second-party crashes.



CONCLUSION: The statistical results were correlated with past studies to provide proper justification in order to provide a better understanding of small-displacement MTW fatal accidents in developing countries. Additionally, this research aids in the development of mitigation strategies and future research directions to improve the safety of MTW users.

Language: en